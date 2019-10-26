McDonald’s on Airport Thruway is closed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People who regularly eat at the McDonald’s on Airport Thruway in Columbus will have to find an alternate location to get their fix temporarily. The restaurant will be closed for a couple weeks.
Owner and operator Jack Pezold issued a statement saying, “The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority as we work through an electrical issue in the restaurant. The location will be closed for up to three weeks.”
Despite the closing, maintenance will work on getting the restaurant repaired as quick as possible.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.