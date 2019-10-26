Naval Submarine League to honor sailor from Seale, Ala. for high performance

SEALE, Ala. (WTVM) - A local United States Navy sailor will receive high recognition from the Naval Submarine League for professional excellence next month.
Lt. Commander Vance Beatty will receive the Vice Admiral Charles A. Lockwood Award which recognizes individuals for performance that best exemplifies the traditional spirit embodied in the submarine force.
“His commitment to the submarine force has exceeded all expectations,” said Capt. Brian L. Tothero, commanding officer of USS Florida blue crew.
Beatty, he added, is “an example to all his department and fellow officers onboard Florida.”
Beatty is from Seale, Alabama, He attended Russell County High School and graduated from Auburn University. Beatty currently serves as the operations officer at Submarine Squadron 16 in Kings Bay, Georgia.
