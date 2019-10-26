Piedmont Columbus Regional wants to raise awareness for World Stroke Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - World Stroke Day is Tuesday and the goal for this day is to bring awareness and spread information about stroke prevention. According to Piedmont Healthcare, up to 80 percent of strokes can be prevented if the proper procedures are followed.
Kelli Brennan with Piedmont Columbus Regional has a few points she hopes people will keep in mind before World Stroke Day in case of an emergency.
A stroke is an interruption of blood supply to the brain. Piedmont Columbus Regional is the only hospital in the region that offers advanced treatment for a stroke. The treatment is called Mechanical Thrombectomy, which is the process of removing a blood clot from a blood vessel.
Doctors right here in our community are leading the way in stroke care with Piedmont’s nationally recognized stroke program. With World Stroke Day being right around the corner, the Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital wanted to inform the community of the resources, equipment, and treatments available.
