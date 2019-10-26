Police are still searching for Auburn University student who disappeared two months ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn police are still searching for a missing Auburn University student who vanished two months ago.
21-year-old Chih Kai Lai is a Taiwanese graduate student. He was set to begin classes at the university on August 19th, but never attended the first day.
According to a surveillance picture, Lai was last seen wearing a t-shirt, black warm-up pants with white stripes, running shoes, and glasses. He was last seen near his apartment on East Magnolia Avenue.
If you have any information the disappearance of Chih Kai Lai, you are asked to call Auburn police immediately.
