Storms Possible Tonight

Saturday looks cloudy, warm, and muggy to start. By this evening, a cold front associated with the remnants of tropical storm Olga will sweep across the Valley. Highest storm chances will be this evening into tonight. A couple of storms could be on the strong side, capable of producing damaging winds & an isolated tornado.
By tomorrow morning, cooler & drier air will be in place, with a mix of sun & clouds expected Sunday into Monday, with highs in the 70s, and lows in the 50s.
Another disturbance will bring higher rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday, possibly into Halloween. Temperatures mid week look very warm & muggy, with highs approaching 80 degrees. By Friday, significantly cooler air will usher in, ending the rain threat, with quiet weather extending into the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.