On October 21, 2019 Lee County Deputies responded to the 100 Block of Lee Road 2136 Smiths, Alabama in reference to the theft of an automobile. Deputies met with the homeowner who advised his 2005 Black Ford F-150 Truck had been stolen from the driveway. The theft occurred at approximately 4:08 AM. If you recognize the individual in this video please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 334-749-5651.