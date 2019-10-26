6th annual White Water Classic returns to Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The sixth annual White Water Classic takes place Saturday at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City.
This year’s football game is Tuskegee University against Lane College. For the past few years, the White Water Classic has been in September between Albany State and Tuskegee University. Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe said they didn’t want to risk not having a classic this year with changes taking place under Albany State’s new leadership.
"It's just another avenue that we can help create a quality of life for people and having different venues that people can enjoy in our community as well as our region,” said Lowe. “So, we're looking forward to it and hopefully next year we can get back on track."
A networking mixer was held Friday at the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center. Saturday kicks off with a youth fun run and walk followed by the football game at 5 p.m. A free block party will be held after the game. There will also be a tailgating, including a barbecue competition.
