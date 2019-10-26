Victory Over Violence breakfast invites violence victims’ families in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People are coming together for a breakfast that is being held this morning from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. The meal is for families who have lost loved ones to violent crimes in Columbus.
The event is hosted by Mayo Incorporated and the Kenneth B. Walker Residential Facility. Mayor Henderson and Mayor Lowe will be present at the event along with the representatives from the office of Sandy Bishop. They will stand united for a day of proclamation and honor victims and families of violence.
The event will take place at the Kenneth B. Walker Residential Facility, located at 1452 Box Circle in Columbus.
This event and the new campaign WTVM is starting, Victory Over Violence, is hoping to make a difference. We recently brought together two local pastors, grieving parents and a convicted felon turned minister to hear their ideas. This campaign is hoping to make a difference by reporting crimes in the area and by starting conversations with real solutions to the violence in the Columbus area.
Admission is ten dollars.
