COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old, accused of murdering his mother in Columbus, pleads not guilty.
Caron Giles is accused of fatally shooting his 45-year-old mother, Lachasta Giles. The shooting was earlier this month at their apartment on North Lumpkin Road in Columbus.
Recorder’s court testimony yesterday revealed that police found a 9 millimeter handgun under Giles’s bed. The suspect later did say the weapon was his, although he pleads guilty.
Family members do not believe Giles killed his mother. They believe him and his mother were close and do not think he shot her.
The 18-year-old’s case is bound over to superior court, where as of now, he is being held without bond.
