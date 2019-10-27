Camp Hill man killed in Dadeville crash

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Camp Hill man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cpl. Jess Thornton, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. on U.S. 280 near Alabama 49, inside the city limits of Dadeville. Miguel Evans, 26, was killed when the 2015 Nissan Versa he was driving collided with a 2010 Honda Accord. Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thornton said the driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital with injuries. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
