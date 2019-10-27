Family and friends join for a tribute to 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham

Birmingham, Ala. (WTVM) - People will gather respectfully for a tribute to 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. The funeral will be held in Birmingham today where her family is preparing to say goodbye for the last time.
Kamille was kidnapped a couple weeks ago, on October 12th. She went missing at a birthday party and her body was found in a landfill 10 days later.
Kamille’s funeral will be present with many people joining together to honor the 3-year-old and will be abundant with flowers that were generously donated by a local flower shop.
The funeral begins at 1:00 p.m. central time and at 2:00 p.m. eastern time.
