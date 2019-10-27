A Nice End To The Weekend!

Hello, cold front! Much nicer weather for your Sunday thanks to a cold front which has ushered in much cooler & drier air into the Valley! With lots of sunshine, and highs in the low 70s, your Sunday is looking picture perfect.
Gorgeous weather extends into Monday, with a cool start in the 50s, and highs back in the upper 70s. No complaints with lots of sunshine expected around the area.
Unfortunately, the muggies return on Tuesday, and so do those rain chances as we return to a more unsettled weather pattern. Wet weather looks to stick around for Wednesday into Halloween. Timing of rain for trick-or-treating remains unclear, though it does look like there will be showers around. A strong cold front sweeps through on Friday, ushering in the coldest air mass so far this Fall!
