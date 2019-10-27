Two vehicle crash leads to fatality in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th, a two vehicle crash occurred and unfortunately claimed the life of a Camp Hill man. Miguel Evans, age 26, was killed when his 2015 Nissan Versa collided with a 2010 Honda Accord.
Evans was pronounced dead immediately at the scene. The driver in the Honda Accord was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
The crash occurred on U.S. 280 near Alabama 49, inside the city limits of Dadeville.
ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate for further information.
