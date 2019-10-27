100 Women On The Move gather for annual breast cancer survivor luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Breast cancer is devastating challenge, illness, and process to overcome.
Yesterday the annual breast cancer survivor luncheon was brought together again. No matter how difficult battling breast cancer is, there was not a single somber person in the room at the event.
100 Women on the Move celebrates cancer survivors of not only breast cancer, but all cancers.
The luncheon yesterday brought out a large crowd to the Columbus Trade Center. Every year the luncheon gives a chance for cancer survivors to share their tragedy. By sharing their story, they inspire others battling cancer to triumph over their personal challenges.
