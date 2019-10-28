Auburn mayor to hold inaugural State of the City address

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Mayor Ron Anders is holding the first ever State of the City address.
The address is said to “reflect on the successes and challenges the Auburn community has faced over the last year, and learn about our plans for Auburn’s future.”
The inaugural address will be held at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center on the campus of Auburn University.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Oct. 28. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.
