Auburn release surveillance photo of missing Auburn girl taken just before her disappearance

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have released surveillance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard who was first reported missing last week.
The video shows Blanchard making a purchase at a convenience store on S. College St. in Auburn on Oct. 23, which is the day she was last seen.
Police report that this video was taken just before her vehicle was seen traveling southbound down S. College St.
On Friday, Oct. 25, Blanchard’s car was found abandoned at an apartment complex in Montgomery, Ala.
Blanchard’s whereabouts are still unknown. Anyone with information on her location or her disappearance is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
