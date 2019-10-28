Candidate joins the race for the Muscogee County School Board District 7 seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has announced that he is seeking a seat on the Muscogee County School Board.
Dr. Walter E. Taylor is joining the race for the District 7 seat on the school board. The seat is currently held by long-time school board member Cathy Williams.
Williams’ term on the school board is set to expire in 2020. She has not yet announced if she will be seeking reelection.
Dr. Taylor has submitted his forms for intent of candidacy to the Muscogee County Elections Board.
