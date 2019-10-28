Columbus Health Department offering flu shots during drive-thru clinic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department will offer flu shots during a drive-thru clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
The clinic will be in the parking lot of the Columbus Civic Center from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Several types of insurance are accepted. A photo ID and valid insurance card are required for billing. For those without insurance, the cost of the flu shot is $20.
“Getting a flu vaccine is a quick and easy way to stay healthy,” says Kimberly Fuller, Nurse Manager for the Columbus Health Department. “The Drive-thru clinic is a convenient way to get immunized against influenza.”
Pre-registration for the event is encouraged. Forms are available here.
