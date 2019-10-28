Enrichment Services making heating assistance appointments in Muscogee Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enrichment Services Program, Inc. is now establishing appointments to get heating assistance to those who need it in Muscogee County.
Appointment calls will begin being accepted on Nov. 2 at 9:00 a.m.
In order to qualify for assistance, the household must either be a senior household or a homebound household.
Senior households require all residents to be 65 or older, except for children under the age of 18.
A household qualifies as a homebound household if all members of the household have disabilities that keep them from leaving the home.
After setting up an appointment, applicants will meet with Enrichment Services Program representatives at 2601 Cross Country Drive Bldg. C in Columbus. They will need to bring:
- Proof of income for all household members above the age of 18 for the last 30 days
- Proof of Social Security Number for all household members
- Last/current month’s heating bill for the household
- Current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status (state issued picture identification (ID) for all household members above the age of 18
- If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation the 2019 award letter is required.
To make an appointment, call 706-940-4033.
