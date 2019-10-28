Equality volunteer firefighter laid to rest

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Volunteer Equality Firefighter Michael Johnston was laid to rest on Saturday at the Rehobeth Cemetery.
Before the burial, a service was held in his honor and hundreds of firefighters and first responders from departments all across the state gathered to pay their respects.
“It’s amazing how the brotherhood of the fire department will come together in a crisis like this. It warms my heart. It really does," said Equality Fire Chief Wade Turner.
Johnston died in a car accident responding to a call of a fire. At his service, many remembered Johnston as loving and selfless.
“He didn’t have much himself and he always made sure other people were well taken care of," said Selina Barnett, Johnston’s cousin.
Turner said he takes comfort in knowing that Johnston died doing what he loved.
“He was just an all-around great guy. He’d do anything for you and give you the shirt off his back," Turner said.
Many watched, holding back tears, as the funeral procession made its way down Highway 63 to the Rehobeth Cemetery where Johnston was laid to rest, with his family and friends standing by.
