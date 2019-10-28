Inspection report could be released to Ralston owner within the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Inspectors with Housing and Urban Development took an extra day to complete their work, according to Representative Drew Ferguson’s office. If the inspection was done properly, the score and report could be released within the week.
The Ralston was put on notice August 1 and given 60 days to make improvements to the building.
The apartment building failed its July inspection with a score of 42 our 100. A score of 60 is considered passing. The Ralston was given the deadline to make improvements to things such as leaking pipes, damaged ceiling tiles, and overall cleanliness.
According to Representative Ferguson’s office, the inspection, which started last week, lasted two days because “HUD decided to inspect 50 units instead of the normal sample of 25.”
From Brian Piper, with Congressman Drew Ferguson’s office:
“The inspector will complete his/her work today. This inspection took two days since HUD decided to inspect 50 units instead of the normal sample of 25. Once the inspector finishes, he/she uploads the inspection information into HUD’s Physical Inspection Subsystem (PASS). Dedicated staff then review the inspection results to confirm if the inspection was done according to the Uniform Physical Condition Standard (UPCS). If the inspection was conducted according to standard, the report and score are released to the owner. The owner then has 30-days to submit a Technical Review appeal or 45-days to submit a Database Adjustment appeal. If the inspection was done properly we expect the score and report to be released to the owner by early next week.”
