Inspection report could be released to Ralston owner within the week

“The inspector will complete his/her work today. This inspection took two days since HUD decided to inspect 50 units instead of the normal sample of 25. Once the inspector finishes, he/she uploads the inspection information into HUD’s Physical Inspection Subsystem (PASS). Dedicated staff then review the inspection results to confirm if the inspection was done according to the Uniform Physical Condition Standard (UPCS). If the inspection was conducted according to standard, the report and score are released to the owner. The owner then has 30-days to submit a Technical Review appeal or 45-days to submit a Database Adjustment appeal. If the inspection was done properly we expect the score and report to be released to the owner by early next week.”