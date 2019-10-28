Man opened fire inside a Georgia Walmart in Waycross

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man who opened fire inside a Georgia Walmart has died after turning the gun towards himself.
Police say the 19-year-old, John Kinnitt, entered the store in Waycross and started shooting on Saturday morning.
Officers arrived on scene within a minute of the call and began searching for the suspect immediately. As the officers began searching the aisles, they said Kinnitt decided to turn the gun on himself. Fortunately, there were no other customers in the store that were hurt or injured.
The motive of the shooting is currently under investigation.
