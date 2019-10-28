Missing Columbus woman’s former boyfriend on trial for charges prior to her disappearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A case with roots more than a year and a half old goes to trial this week.
The suspect is representing himself. The victim, a mother of three young children, is nowhere to be found.
Malcolm Jackson and Ebony Giddens were reportedly dating back in March 2018 when he allegedly assaulted and stalked her. Ebony Giddens disappeared just days after the incident.
Jackson is not facing charges related to her disappearance. He is facing three felony charges of aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
It’s unlike anything Wesley Lambertus, senior assistant district attorney, said he’s ever seen before. Jackson is choosing to represent himself.
“Does anyone involved in this case as far as jurors, know the victim in this case, Ebony Giddens?” Jackson asked in court Monday.
“It’s going to be hard to go back to those memories of this whole incident taking place, but we will pray our way through it. It will be okay,” said Ebony Giddens’ cousin, Lakeithia Giddens.
Family members said Jackson held a gun to Ebony Giddens’ head during an argument on Friday, March 9, 2018. Jackson bonded out on March 10 and according to the indictment, he allegedly contacted Giddens by texting her, although a condition of his bond was to have no contact with the victim.
Ebony Giddens has not been seen since March 12, 2018.
Jackson stood before a pool of jurors to select who will decide his fate.
He asked, “has anyone male or female ever been in a verbal or physical abusive relationship, whether it was reported or not reported?”
Ebony Giddens’ family members said seeing Jackson face to face isn’t easy.
“It’s a lot of emotions," Lakeithia Giddens said. "None good, but it’s a lot of emotions.”
Because Ebody Giddens is still missing, Judge Art Smith is allowing family and friends to testify on what the victim told them happened as far as the assault goes.
“We’re just ready to get this process over,” Lakeithia Giddens said.
Opening statements are beginning Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.