Victims come together to shed light on issue of domestic violence in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Community members in Columbus are continuing to shed light on the issue of domestic violence.
Sunday, victims and abusers went to a local church to help continue in the fight against it.
Overcomers came with masks in hand to tell their story in an effort to unmask the violence and give victims the courage to shed light on a hidden issue.
“If we speak on it, it’ll bring awareness and it’ll let people know hey some of us in this community are trying to take a stand against domestic violence and against abuse,” says domestic violence overcomer Stephannie Atkins.
“The abuser needs help and the person being abused needs help,” says Pastor Bonnie Fluellen.
Fluellen says she has been a victim of violence and is welcoming those struggling at the Miracles of Christ ministries.
“It’s a very big problem because a lot of time the abuse starts in the home,” says Fluellen.
She says this local effort helps to focus on the deeper part of the issue.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence nearly 20 people a minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the country and one in fifteen children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year.
“It’s out of hand,” explains Fluellen.
“It’s very important especially in our city Columbus Georgia to bring awareness to domestic violence because there’s a lot of it happening now,” says Atkins.
Atkins say shedding light on the issue case by case can hopefully help to foster love. “It’s not worth staying in and it’s definitely not love,” says Atkins.
“Get more involved in love and unity and it’ll stop a lot of this violence,” says Fluellen.
They say this is a continued conversation to hopefully help others step out of tough circumstances and fight against domestic violence.
