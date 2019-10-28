Wet For Halloween?

After a foggy start, Monday is looking like another gorgeous day, with plenty of dry good feel air, and warm sunshine getting us back up to the upper 70s to around 80! Tonight we transition from dry to wet as a warm front brings back the Gulf muggies to the Valley!
Tuesday through Thursday look soggy around the Valley with daily scattered showers & storms, so you'll need to keep the umbrellas close! As far as trick-or-treating is concerned, it does look like there will be showers around, so be prepared to deal with rain Halloween night!
Strong cold front pushes in Halloween night, ushering in the coldest air so far this Fall! Highs Friday into the weekend will only be in the 60s, with lows in the 40s! Burrr!!!!
