Wet Weather Returns for Tuesday Through Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a great Monday, rain chances will quickly return as we head into Tuesday with a warm front lifting up from the north. This will allow for more humid conditions to build in through Halloween and also keep clouds, rain, and storms in our forecast through then too! Tuesday will feature a good chance of rain and storms at times during the day (coming in different 'waves'), with the coverage dropping off slightly on Wednesday. There should be some dry intervals through the day then, but look for an approaching front to increase the coverage of rain on Halloween, especially during the afternoon and evening. This will mean that some folks will not have a great trick or treat experience, but be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates on the timing of the cold front and timing of the rain! The weather for Friday, the weekend, and early next week looks fantastic as we dry things out and cool things down well below average.