Columbus man found not guilty in 2017 shooting death of Carver High School graduate

Columbus man found not guilty in 2017 shooting death of Carver High School graduate
Richard Cummings, Jr. (Source: Eric Carroll)
By Alex Jones | October 29, 2019 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 12:44 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been found not guilty of charges he faced in the July 2017 shooting death of a Carver High School graduate, according to his attorney.

Alex Wilson, then 18, was arrested in the death of 18-year-old Richard Cummings, Jr. and charged with involuntary manslaughter, of which he has now been found not guilty.

Cummings, Jr. was found shot outside of an apartment in the 900 block of Farr Road on July 14, 2017.

It was reported that Cummings, Jr. was shot from behind while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car. He died from his injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Lorenza Madden, then 19, was also arrested alongside Wilson in this case.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.