Columbus man found not guilty in 2017 shooting death of Carver High School graduate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been found not guilty of charges he faced in the July 2017 shooting death of a Carver High School graduate, according to his attorney.
Alex Wilson, then 18, was arrested in the death of 18-year-old Richard Cummings, Jr. and charged with involuntary manslaughter, of which he has now been found not guilty.
It was reported that Cummings, Jr. was shot from behind while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car. He died from his injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Lorenza Madden, then 19, was also arrested alongside Wilson in this case.
