Columbus police searching for missing, runaway 14-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing/runaway 14-year-old girl.
Shaniya Cook was last seen Monday, Oct. 28 near Ticknor Drive.
Shaniya is 4’10” and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Shaniya’s hair is either in long, skinny braids or twisted up into a bun.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
