Eye care professionals warn of the dangers of wearing Halloween contact lenses

“Halloween is a great holiday, but the element that concerns us is the element that when people want to really get into costume and wear contact lenses,” said Brooks “Some of those contact lenses can be actually a significant risk factor for major eye disease, infection, and loss of vision. So, even if you have not had Lasik or anything else where the contact lens reduces oxygen to the front of the eye, and particularly if they are not monitored, you could end up with a serious problem.”