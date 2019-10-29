Eye care professionals warn of the dangers of wearing Halloween contact lenses

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Halloween is approaching, some people might be thinking about wearing creepy colored contact lenses to accent their costumes.
Experts say to avoid wearing Halloween contact lenses.
Dr. James Brooks from West Georgia Eye Care Center in Columbus discussed the cosmetic contacts that people wear to look like zombies, vampires, and other scary monsters. He said these contacts can cause severe damage to your eyes.
“Halloween is a great holiday, but the element that concerns us is the element that when people want to really get into costume and wear contact lenses,” said Brooks “Some of those contact lenses can be actually a significant risk factor for major eye disease, infection, and loss of vision. So, even if you have not had Lasik or anything else where the contact lens reduces oxygen to the front of the eye, and particularly if they are not monitored, you could end up with a serious problem.”
Brooks said you should only wear contacts that are prescribed and dispensed by an eye care professional.
