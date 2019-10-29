GUEST SEGMENT: Allergies flaring up as Fall settles in

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Fall begins to settle in, allergy sufferers are seeing their allergies flare up.
Dr. Matthew Bolinger with Piedmont Columbus Regional says that like Spring allergies, the symptoms will be mostly the same. The difference is what people are allergic to.
In the Spring, people are commonly allergic to pollen and pine trees and things of that nature. While more people are allergic to weeds in the Fall.
To get a bit of relief, Dr. Bolinger says that most people seek out medication with antihistamines, like Claritin and Allegra, because they tend to provide relief for most people in just a couple of hours.
A less popular form of treatment are nasal steroids, which come as a nasal spray.
Dr. Bolinger encourages allergy sufferers to stay away from over-the-counter nasal sprays, like Afrin, for long periods of time. They provide relief in the short term, but over extended periods, the body can become accustomed to it and make symptoms worse than they already were.
Sometimes people think that moving to a new area will get them away from their allergies, but Dr. Bolinger says that allergy sufferers will find something to be allergic to in whatever environment they find themselves in.
