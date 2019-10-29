Halloween Cold Blast Coming!

A warm front will bring rain showers with the occasional rumble of thunder Tuesday into Wednesday. Some storms could be heavy, but the good news is it won't rain all the time, with breaks here and there! The next two days look warm, breezy, and muggy!
A major cold front blows into the area on Halloween. The day will start warm, with highs approaching 80 degrees before the front plows through Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will plummet into the 50s, and conditions look wet, windy, and chilly for trick-or-treating!
Bright sunshine & chilly weather is expected for this weekend, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s & 40s!
