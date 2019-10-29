Rain Sticks Around Wednesday & Halloween; Then Colder!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected, we dealt with several waves of rain across the Valley on this Tuesday, and look for more on the way as we head into Wednesday. It won't be a complete washout, but there will be showers and storms at times, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours. One of the big questions in the forecast will be how things play out on Halloween - we know there will be a cold front moving in with a line of rain and storms, and the favored time for that to happen will be between 1 PM and 7 PM, moving from west to east. It won't rain all day, and once the front moves through the rain will be a bit more scattered in nature. Either way, you'll want to stay tuned to changes in the timing as we get a little closer. Colder weather will move in behind the front, and we'll drop down to the 30s and 40s on Friday morning with 60s expected for Friday, the weekend, and Monday of next week. Look for those chilly overnight lows (30s and 40s) to continue during that time too. Rain chances return next week.