Reaction to federal judge’s decision to block Alabama’s abortion law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reaction is coming in after a federal judge’s decision to block Alabama’s near-total abortion ban weeks before it would have gone into effect.
The abortion law, which would have gone into effect on Nov. 15, called for a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for the abortion provider with no exceptions for rape or incest.
"We just blocked Alabama's abortion ban," the American Civil Liberties Union tweeted. "With this federal court ruling, it's official: None of the state abortion bans passed earlier this year are in effect. Abortion remains legal in all 50 states."
Alabama State Attorney General Steve Marshall said the district court’s decision was not unexpected.
“The district court’s decision to grant the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction of Alabama’s 2019 abortion law as to pre-viability abortions was not unexpected. As we have stated before, the State’s objective is to advance our case to the U.S. Supreme Court where we intend to submit evidence that supports our argument that Roe and Casey were wrongly decided and that the Constitution does not prohibit states from protecting unborn children from abortion.”
Staci Fox, the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeast called the decision a “victory for Alabama”.
“This is not only a victory for the people of Alabama — it’s a victory and the entire nation. We said it from the start: this ban is blatantly unconstitutional, and we will fight it every step of the way. We will continue fighting this law in court until it is permanently blocked. We will continue advocating for reproductive health and rights in the State House. And we will continue, full steam ahead, to make sure that abortion remains safe, legal, and available in Alabama.”
Senator Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), the sponsor of the Alabama Human Life Protection Act says the decision is “judicial activism”.
“This is judicial activism, pure and simple. In 2018, the people of Alabama overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to declare Alabama a pro-life state, and the Human Life Protection Act was passed by super majorities in both chambers of the Alabama Legislature. Roe v. Wade was a terrible decision, built on faulty legal reasoning, that has resulted in the deaths of millions of innocent babies. The State of Alabama through the Attorney General’s Office will mount a vigorous defense of Alabama’s law in court — may this be the first step to restoring the rule of the U.S. Constitution and a culture of life on this matter.”
Georgia, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky, Ohio and Utah also passed restrictive abortion bans
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.