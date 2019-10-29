Reaction to federal judge’s decision to block Alabama’s abortion law

“This is not only a victory for the people of Alabama — it’s a victory and the entire nation. We said it from the start: this ban is blatantly unconstitutional, and we will fight it every step of the way. We will continue fighting this law in court until it is permanently blocked. We will continue advocating for reproductive health and rights in the State House. And we will continue, full steam ahead, to make sure that abortion remains safe, legal, and available in Alabama.”