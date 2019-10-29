Trunk or treat event in Phenix City honors children who lost their lives

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A trunk or treat event brought the Phenix City community together Monday night.
Due to recent tragedies involving children, community members wanted to honor children who lost their lives, including 12-year-old John Jones, Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.
John was shot and killed earlier this month in Phenix City. Kamille was found dead in Birmingham last Tuesday.
The event took place in the old Kmart parking lot on the East 280 bypass in Phenix City
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.