Alabama Governor Kay Ivey offers reward in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Issuing a proclamation Wednesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has offered a 5-thousand dollar for information in the case of Aniah Blanchard. Blanchard. She was last seen at a convenience store on South College Street in Auburn a week ago.
Sharing a proclamation, Governor Ivey added, “We are following this case closely, and I am remaining engaged with law enforcement on the state and local levels. I am issuing this reward to help encourage those with information to come forward. We continue to pray for Aniah and her family as law enforcement officials work to bring her home.”
Blanchard’s vehicle was located at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday October 25th at 6:15 p.m. The vehicle is a black 2017 Honda CRV with an Alabama tag.
The vehicle was recovered, however, damage did occur between the last time it was seen on Wednesday, October 23rd in Auburn and the recovery in Montgomery on October 25th.
The Auburn Police Division and the Montgomery Police Department responded right after receiving notification from a citizen on the found vehicle.
While the vehicle has been recovered, Blanchard has still not been located. The investigation continues regarding her disappearance. Police are continuing to search for the missing 19-year-old and are waiting to respond if the missing teen is found.
Anyone having any further information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle and the whereabouts of the missing teen is urged to call the Auburn Police Department immediately. Also, if anyone has witnessed an accident or other collision involving this vehicle, contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at (334) 501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at (334) 246-1391 with any further information.
