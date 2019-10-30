Auburn backup quarterback leaves football team

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn backup quarterback Joey Gatewood is leaving the football team.
Head coach Gus Malzahn says Gatewood has officially entered the transfer portal.
Gatewood, who is behind Bo Nix on the depth chart, went to Malzahn Monday at practice and said he felt strongly that he wanted to become a starting quarterback.
Gatewood has appeared in several games this season, throwing for a total of 54 yards and two touchdowns on 5 of 7 passing. He has rushing 29 times for 148 yards and three scores.
Malzahn said Cord Sandberg will now be the backup QB behind Nix.
