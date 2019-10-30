A balloon release is tonight to remember Deann Champion King, a local murder victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family, friends, and loved ones are coming together to remember Deann Champion King, who was a local murder victim in Columbus.
Back in May this year, the 34-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her spouse. The murder happened in Columbus near Dorsey Drive.
To wrap up the end of domestic violence awareness month, King’s family will hold a balloon release in her honor. The balloons will be released at Green Acres Cemetery in Columbus. The gathering is starting this evening at 6:00 p.m.
