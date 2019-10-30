Columbus City Council talks SPLOST and future of government center during public discussion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus city leaders say they want to hear the public’s thoughts and concerns when it comes to capital projects and a special sales tax (SPLOST) that’s on the ballot.
Tuesday, the city held its third public meeting for the community to express their thoughts on a one percent SPLOST.
“I’m not opposed to a sales tax increase. Property tax is another story,” says Gwen Setayesh.
Setayesh is one of the dozens of people in Columbus who didn’t let the rain stop them from presenting their thoughts about the SPLOST to the Columbus City Council and local elected officials.
“My first concern is that individuals that live in Muscogee County need to have a say-so or partake in voting for this,” says Setayesh.
Council says a referendum will happen when they finish all eight public meetings to get community input on ways to spend the money through capital projects.
“I’m for it if we’re trying to rebuild the city as long as it’s being put into the right thing,” says Ike Ellis.
“We’re talking about the government center, a judicial center. We’re talking about public safety projects and infrastructure projects,” says Columbus City Manager Isaiah Hugley.
Hugley says with a SPLOST that sits at eight percent, it’s projected to bring in $36.5 per one percent. City leaders say surrounding areas have an average of seven percent with Phenix City sitting at nine percent.
“We want some directions from the citizens as to what to take back to council to proceed forward,” says Hugley.
As talks continue of what’s going to happen to the Columbus Government Center, District 8 Representative Walker Garrett stated there’s a possibility that the tower could be sold for possibly more than $100 million. This is a consideration along with four other options for the building.
“We are asking the citizens to get engaged. We need to hear from you. We work for you and we need to know what you want,” says Hugley.
Council says they will have preliminary numbers for the estimated costs of options for the government center in March 2020 with final numbers by the end of June.
