Fitness center in Columbus motivating children to stay active with ‘fit kids’ session

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fitness center in Columbus is offering workout sessions to promote healthy living for children in the community.
Insane Fitness is providing a one-hour “fit kids” session for children ages 9 through 12 which includes strength, endurance, and core training. The session also features discussions on healthy eating and lifestyles.
"Every kid is not afforded the chance to play organized sports,” said DJ 03, assistant trainer at Insane Fitness. “So, we allow them to come here and we give them training as far as learning how to eat and learning how to work out for their overall health and overall well-being. “It’s really good for the kids to keep them from having the idle time at the house. They can come here to actually get in shape."
The session is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Children must be registered to participate.
Insane Fitness is located at 306 13th Street, Columbus, Georgia.
For more information about Insane Fitness and to register for the fit kids session, click here.
