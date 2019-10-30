Fort Benning has posted the Halloween trick-or-treating hours

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning has announced the Halloween trick-or-treat hours on post. People participating in the Halloween fun are also asked to follow the basic rules below.
Trick-or-treating limits include residents to stay in the housing area where they live and those who are allowed to trick-or-treat are children thirteen-years-old or younger.
Trick-or-treaters should follow all basic safety precautions. These safety precautions include wearing fire-resistant costumes that are short enough to prevent tripping, using makeup instead of vision-restrictive masks, carrying a flashlight in the dark and using caution when crossing streets.
Fort Benning residents will observe Halloween this Thursday, October 31st, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.
