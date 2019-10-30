Free food truck lunch is being hosted for first responders, active duty and retired military

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Active duty, retired military and first responders are getting treated to a nicely planned lunch in the Fountain City today, October 30th.
Coldwell Banker Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis wanted to show their appreciation by serving food and giving back to those who bravely protect and serve our county.
The company is hosting a free food truck lunch for those who decide to attend today. Food will be served whether the weather is rain or shine.
For the people who are hungry and want to have an afternoon lunch, the food truck will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Coldwell Banker KPDD on Whitesville Road.
