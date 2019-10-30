Halloween Outlook

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms will stick around tonight, and we will keep a good chance of rain and storms in the forecast for Halloween. The good news as of now is that it appears most of the heavy rain will be moving out of the Valley by 6-8 PM ET - with conditions improving from west to east, meaning some will be clear for even longer than that. A big push of colder air will be rushing in behind the rain, however with temperatures dropping into the 30s as we head into Friday morning. Friday and the weekend will feature chilly mornings (lows in the 30s and 40s) with highs in the low to mid 60s. Going into early next week, highs will climb back to the upper 60s and lower 70s with mid 70s back by mid-week. Look for Tuesday to feature the best chance of rain next week. Be sure to stay tuned for any changes to our Halloween and trick or treat forecast - we will be watching things close and fine-tuning the forecast for the next 24 hours!