How to protect your children from kidnappers

“If children are younger, you need to tell them to be very cautious and not to talk to someone that they don’t know, unless there is an adult that they do know around. For parents, you need to keep an eye on your children," said Bailey. “Make sure that you always know where they’re going, whose house they’re going to play in, what adults are going to be there and who else is going to be there. Just monitoring the kids watching where they are in the neighborhood, not letting them wander off, make sure they’re in after dark.”