More Wet Weather Leading Up to Halloween

The big question on everyone’s mind is: will the rain be over with by trick-or-treating? For now, we expect off-and-on showers and thunderstorms through Thursday afternoon before rain coverage significantly decreases into Halloween night. For now, it looks like the main batch of storms should move through between 12 – 6PM ET tomorrow, but can’t rule out a few lingering light rain showers around trick-or-treating time either; however, it does look like the bulk of the rain will be out of the way by the evening hours on Halloween. Keep in mind though, all of that rain will precede a cold front that will drop out temperatures drastically into Thursday morning. Waking up to temperatures widespread in the upper 30s and low 40s with dry and cooler than average weather in the coming afternoons too (highs staying in the 60s through early next week).