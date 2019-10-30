More Wet Weather Leading Up to Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More rain to contend with at times today making for a wet Wednesday across the Chattahoochee Valley, and rain chances still look high for Halloween too. Mild and muggy air settles into the Valley today and most of Halloween before we see big changes in the weather pattern.
The big question on everyone’s mind is: will the rain be over with by trick-or-treating? For now, we expect off-and-on showers and thunderstorms through Thursday afternoon before rain coverage significantly decreases into Halloween night. For now, it looks like the main batch of storms should move through between 12 – 6PM ET tomorrow, but can’t rule out a few lingering light rain showers around trick-or-treating time either; however, it does look like the bulk of the rain will be out of the way by the evening hours on Halloween. Keep in mind though, all of that rain will precede a cold front that will drop out temperatures drastically into Thursday morning. Waking up to temperatures widespread in the upper 30s and low 40s with dry and cooler than average weather in the coming afternoons too (highs staying in the 60s through early next week).
For now, any rain chances look to wrap up early Thursday evening and stay out of the forecast until possibly next Tuesday. So, may not hurt to have an umbrella in tow for any trick-or-treating early in the evening, but a jacket over the costume not a bad idea later in the night thanks to the strong cold front blowing in!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.