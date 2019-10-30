Muscogee County School District students set testing milestone

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School students who took the American College Test, or ACT, collectively scored higher than ever before. That’s according to a news release from the district.
The ACT is a college admissions test, often taken with or independent of the SAT. It tests for skills in the subjects of math, reading, English and science as a measure of college readiness.
Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said in a shared statement, “It is gratifying to report our continued progress toward all-time highs, on our composite score and in the areas of Reading and English, while also continuing to close the gap with the state average. Although our number of test-takers for the ACT declined slightly this year, more students pursued the SAT. With that in mind, we will continue to offer challenging coursework and support to ensure our students have the best opportunities for success on these assessments,”
The record scores were 20.7 in reading, 19.0 in English, 19.1 in math and 19.6 in science. The district’s composite score was a 19.8. The maximum attainable composite score is 36.
