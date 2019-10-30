Public meeting held in Columbus to inform citizens on Georgia’s new voting machines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A public meeting was held Tuesday in Columbus to demonstrate the new statewide voting equipment.
The meeting allowed citizens to ask questions about the process of voting and how to properly work the machines. According to Nancy Boren, director of Elections and Voter Registration, the new equipment will be easy to use.
“It’s important so that voters know what they will be seeing when they go to the polling place to vote for the first time with the new equipment,” said Boren.
In Muscogee County, there are about 136,000 registered voters. Tuesday’s meeting was the first of several meetings to take place before the election season arrives.
