Suspect charged in double murder on 32nd Ave. in Columbus pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect charged in a double murder in Columbus pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.
Rayshondre Tarver is accused of killing Montrell Johnson and Terreon Joseph Oct. 7 on 32nd Avenue.
Testimony revealed Tarver was reportedly meeting with Joseph for a drug deal when the victims allegedly attempted to rob Tarver. Tarver’s attorney, William Kendrick, said this is a self-defense case as his client was defending himself and the others inside his car.
"In the self-defense statute, it talks about defense of others, that's two layers,” said Kendrick. “Then, also defense of habitation. You can defend yourself in your car. It starts in your home, then it flows into your car and sometimes into your business. So, he has a triple layered immunity argument. The only counter argument is that he was engaged in the commission of a felony that they're never going to be able to prove, because they don't have the substance."
Tarver’s case in bound over to Superior Court where a judge will determine if the suspect can be released on bond.
