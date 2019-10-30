Suspect charged with double murder, aggravated assault on Mellon St. in Columbus pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man charged with two murders and aggravated assault in Columbus pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.
Terrance Streeter is facing charges in the deaths of Albany residents Lyatray Buchanan and Lamonte Muff. He’s also charged with the assault of Joshua Brown.
The three victims were shot on Mellon Street in August 2019. Columbus police said they believe the shooting stems from a drug deal gone wrong. The investigation is still active.
Streeter is being held without bond and his case is bound over to Superior Court.
