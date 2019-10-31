Balloon release, vigil held to remember stabbing victim on Dorsey Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One in four women become victims of domestic violence, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
Family and friends of DeAnn Champion-King came together Wednesday, five months after her murder and on her birthday for a balloon release.
It was a very somber moment for Champion-King’s family and friends as Wednesday would have been her 35th birthday. Now, her loved ones are trying to spread the message of domestic violence awareness.
“Life is very short, but I never thought I would have to bury my baby,” said Champion-King’s mother.
Champion-King was a mother, a sister, a daughter and a friend to many.
According to Columbus police, she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her spouse.
Her family releasing balloons celebrating her 35th birthday.
“She had a beautiful spirit she was fun to be around," said Champion-King’s sister, Chavala Robinson. "She was loving and caring. She always cared about everyone else and always tried to do for others more than she did for herself. It’s not just ironic that my sister’s birthday is in October.”
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and Champion family wanted the month to end making sure her story is never forgotten.
Robinson had tears in her eyes as she talked about the importance of helping victims speak out.
She said she had no idea the pain her sister was going through.
“I wish I did. That’s the thing I wish, I did. My sister was one that every time you saw her, she was smiling and I had no idea she was smiling through all the pain she was going through. When I found out after she was murdered is when I saw his police record. He had been abusing my sister for quite some time,” Robinson said.
Champion-King leaves behind three children.
Her daughter is now having to finish her senior year of high school without her mother there when she walks across the stage.
“We would be out to eat right now telling jokes about anything, talking about we’ve got a graduation to get ready for and walking across the stage, and my future that she saw herself in,” said Teanna Champion, Champion-King’s daughter.
Champion-King’s spouse is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a knife during a crime, and cruelty to children in the third degree. He remains in the Muscogee County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.