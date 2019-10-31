Burial service is put together to honor homeless veteran

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Tri-City, many are coming together to have a proper burial service for a homeless veteran that has recently passed away. The ceremony’s purpose is for acquaintances, military personnel, friends and family to all come together to honor his service.
In 1963, Officer Roger Enright began his military career and entered the U.S Navy in Los Angeles, California.
After a total of eight years of honorable service, he decided to exit the military in 1971.
Organizers are asking that military personnel and the community spread the word and attend Enright’s ceremony. They ask for a proper farewell from the people who are near and dear to Enright.
The parting and final goodbyes will take place at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery tomorrow, November 1st at 10 a.m.
